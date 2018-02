In June 2014, Islamic State fighters seized the northern Iraqi city of Mosul. It took the U.S.-backed Iraqi military three years to liberate the city, finally defeating the terrorists last July. Last week, the international community raised $30 billion in financing to rebuild IS-liberated areas in Iraq, including Mosul, the country's second largest city and crucial to its recovery. VOA's Margaret Besheer has more on what's needed for Mosul from the Kuwaiti capital where the meetings took place.