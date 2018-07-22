Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Israel Evacuates Hundreds of Syrian ‘White Helmets’ to Jordan

  • VOA News
FILE - Members of the Civil Defense rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, June 2, 2014.

Israel has evacuated approximately 800 volunteer White Helmet rescuers and their families from Syria and taken them to Jordan in a Saturday night convoy of buses accompanied by Israeli police and United Nations vehicles.

The Israeli Defense Force, identifying the rescue workers as civilians, said on Twitter: “The civilians were evacuated from the war zone in Southern Syria due to an immediate threat to their lives. The transfer of the displaced Syrians through Israel is an exceptional humanitarian gesture.”

FILE - Civil defense members search for survivors under the rubble at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled town of Ariha in Idlib province, Syria, July 13, 2016.
FILE - Civil defense members search for survivors under the rubble at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-controlled town of Ariha in Idlib province, Syria, July 13, 2016.

IDF said the evacuation was done at the “request of the United States and additional European countries.”

Israel said the evacuees were taken to “a neighboring country,” but did not mention Jordan.

Petra, Jordan’s official news agency, said the Syrians are in a closed area in Jordan. The agency said Britain, Germany and Canada have agreed to resettle them within three months.

The Syrian military, backed by a Russian air campaign, has been pushing into the edges of Quneitra province following an offensive last month that routed rebels in adjoining Deraa province who were once backed by Washington, Jordan and Gulf states.

The offensive has restored Syrian government control over a swathe of the southwest, strategic territory at the borders with Jordan and Israel.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG