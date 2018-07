Israel has evacuated volunteers of White Helmets civil defense group from a war zone in southwestern Syria at the request of U.S., Canada and European nations. Hundreds of volunteers and their family members have been transferred to Jordan through the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The volunteers had become trapped in an area near the border with the Golan Heights after an offensive by the Syrian military, which is on the path to recapture rebel-held areas. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.