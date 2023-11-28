Israel, Hamas Agree to Extend Cease-Fire, Free More Hostages, Prisoners
Israel and Hamas have agreed to a two-day cease-fire extension Monday that is to include the release of more captives, according to mediator Qatar. Hamas has released dozens of children in a four-day cease-fire, and Israel has released Palestinian prisoners. The extension has given Israelis hope that more people still in captivity, including children, could be freed. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem. Camera: Ricki Rosen