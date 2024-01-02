Israel, Hamas Engage in Heavy Fighting in Central and Southern Gaza

Israel carried out airstrikes throughout the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, as residents reported heavy fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in central and southern Gaza.

Tuesday’s clashes included the Al-Bureij area in the center of the Palestinian enclave and Khan Younis, the southern city that is Gaza’s second largest.

Israel’s military also reported carrying new airstrikes in southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah militants, allies of Hamas who have exchanging fire with Israeli forces across the border throughout the war in Gaza.

Israel also said it struck “military infrastructure belonging to the Syrian Army” in response to what it said were launches from Syrian territory toward Israel.

Syria’s state news agency said several Israeli airstrikes hit the outskirts of Damascus and caused “material damage.”

Israel has warned that, if Hezbollah does not back down, a full-on Lebanon war looms. Both Hamas and Hezbollah are backed by Iran, whose militant allies in Syria, Iraq and Yemen have also been carrying out longer-range attacks against Israel.

Israel signaled a new phase in its offensive in the Gaza Strip by announcing Monday it will be reducing the number of its soldiers in Gaza while pursuing more targeted operations against Hamas in the enclave.

A statement by the Israel Defense Forces said the soldiers’ withdrawal is expected to “significantly alleviate economic burdens” and allow the troops “to gather strength for upcoming activities in the next year, as the fighting will persist, and their services will still be needed.”

Israel also pulled tanks out of some Gaza districts, according to residents there.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said at a news briefing Monday that residents of some of the Israeli communities north of the Gaza Strip that were evacuated in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas will be able to return soon as military operations progress.

The Israeli campaign to crush Hamas has left vast parts of the Gaza Strip in ruins. The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said the Israeli offensive has killed about 22,000 people. The ministry does not differentiate between militants and civilians but says 70% of those killed were women and children.

Israel launched its offensive after the October attack when Israel said about 1,200 people were killed and some 240 captives taken hostage, with 129 believed still held by Hamas or other militants in Gaza.

The Israeli military says 174 of its military personnel have been killed so far in the fighting.

Hamas has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and others.

About 85% of Gaza's 2.3 million people have been displaced, according to the United Nations. The U.N. has warned of the increased risk of hunger and disease, as desperate families shelter in makeshift tents against the winter cold.

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees said nearly 1.8 million people are sheltering in or in the vicinity of its overcrowded installations in Gaza. The agency has also reported damage from attacks hitting 128 of its sites, with 142 of its personnel killed.

Some material for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.