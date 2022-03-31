Israel Mourns 5 Killed by Palestinian; Bennett Warns of Terror 'Wave'

Israelis on Wednesday mourned five people killed by a Palestinian gunman, the third deadly attack in a week, as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned of a "wave of murderous Arab terrorism."

"The pain is great," Bennett wrote on Twitter as several victims were laid to rest, police forces were placed on the highest alert and the army said it would deploy extra units in and around the West Bank.

The shooter, Diaa Armashah, 27, from the West Bank village of Yabad, opened fire on Tuesday evening with an M-16 assault rifle in Bnei Brak, a mostly Jewish Orthodox city near Tel Aviv, police said.

Armashah killed two Ukrainian men and two Israeli civilians before police confronted him, authorities said. An Arab-Israeli officer died of wounds sustained in the ensuing gunfight that also killed the assailant.

In a statement after a meeting with security officials Wednesday, Bennett said more than 200 people had been arrested or questioned by the security forces.

He called on Israelis who own arms to ensure that they carry them when out, adding that "Israeli society, when it is tested, knows how to stand up and mobilize."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz meanwhile said at a press conference that he had authorized the detention of two residents of east Jerusalem who were suspected of being Hamas members.

He added that he was considering putting out a call for army reservists.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas issued a rare condemnation, saying the killings "will only lead to further deterioration of the situation, while we are all striving for stability."

But Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Islamist group Hamas that rules the Palestinian coastal enclave of Gaza, praised what he described as a "heroic operation" and "legitimate and moral valiant resistance to end the occupation."

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his "deepest condolences" during a phone call with Bennett and said that his country "stands firmly and resolutely with Israel in the face of this terrorist threat and all threats to the state of Israel," according to the White House.

A spokesperson for U.N. chief Antonio Guterres meanwhile said, "such acts of violence can never be justified and must be condemned by all."

'Heinous terrorist attack'

As one of the slain Israeli civilians, Avishai Yehezkel, 29, was laid to rest in Bnei Brak, his relative David Numa remembered him as a young yeshiva student and family man.

"He got married about a year and a half ago," Numa told AFP. "He has a 2-year-old son and his wife is eight months pregnant."

Yaakov Shalom, 36, of Bnei Brak and Amir Khoury, 32, an Arab Christian policeman from Nof Hagalil, also died in Tuesday's attack.

Bennett tweeted a salute to Khoury, saying he "sacrificed himself heroically to save human lives, leaving behind a grieving and wounded family."

The Ukrainian embassy condemned the "heinous terrorist attack" without immediately naming its two nationals, men ages 23 and 32.

Israel was home to around 15,000 Ukrainians before Russia invaded Ukraine last month. It has since received nearly 20,000 refugees from Ukraine, an interior ministry spokesperson said.

A Ukrainian diplomatic source told AFP the men killed were workers who had been in Israel for several years.

"Israel is facing a wave of murderous Arab terrorism," said Bennett, whose disparate coalition government ranges from Jewish nationalists to Arabs.

Tuesday's shooting brings to 11 the total deaths from attacks in Israel over the past week, excluding the perpetrators.