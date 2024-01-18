Israel Reports Killing Dozens of Militants, While Health Officials Say Airstrike Kills 16 at Gaza Home

Israel said Thursday it carried out attacks targeting militants in the northern and southern Gaza Strip, while Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said an Israeli airstrike in Rafah killed 16 people.

The strike in Rafah, located along Gaza’s border with Egypt, struck a home, the health ministry said. Medical personnel said half of the 16 killed were children.

The Israeli military said its forces killed about 40 militants in the Khan Younis area, in southern Gaza, and several more militants during ground and air operations in the northern part of the strip.

Israel also said it carried out its latest airstrikes in southern Lebanon targeting sites of the Hezbollah militant group, a Hamas ally. The Lebanon-Israel border has been the site of frequent cross-border attacks since the start of the war in Gaza.

Qatar said late Wednesday that medicine for hostages held by Hamas had entered Gaza, but it was not clear if the supplies had been distributed.

The delivery was part of a deal brokered by Qatar and France to get medication for 45 hostages who have chronic illnesses, as well as deliveries of medicine and other humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, said in a statement Wednesday that the people of Gaza are facing overcrowding in shelters, a lack of sufficient medicine, repeated telecommunications blackouts and soaring prices for the limited commercial goods that are available.

“Everyone I met had a personal story of fear, death, loss, trauma to share. Over the 100 days, the people of Gaza have moved from the sheer shock of losing everything, in some cases every member of their family, to a debilitating struggle to stay alive and protect their loved ones,” Lazzarini said.

The U.N. says 1.9 million people, about 85% of Gaza’s population, have been forced from their homes by the war.

Israel vowed to destroy Hamas, which governs Gaza, after the militant group sent fighters rampaging into Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. U.K, EU and others, also took about 240 people hostage and is still holding more than 100 of them.

Israel's air and ground military operations in Gaza have devastated large areas and killed more than 24,400 Palestinians and wounded at least 60,000 others, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Some information for this report was provided by The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.