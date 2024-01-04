Israel Says Amphetamines Played Role in Brutality of Hamas’ October Attack

Hundreds of Hamas militants were killed or captured during their October 7 rampage in which they killed some 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped 240, sparking the war in Gaza. Israeli officials say many of them were found carrying pills of the amphetamine Captagon, a stimulant that can lower inhibitions and radically boost stamina. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem. VOA footage by Ricki Rosen. Warning: This video contains graphic images that some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.