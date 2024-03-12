Israel Strikes Lebanon in Response to Rocket Barrage  

The Israeli military said Tuesday it carried out airstrikes to destroy three launchers that were used to send part of a barrage of 100 rockets fired from Lebanon toward the Israel-occupied Golan Heights.

The cross-border violence was the latest round in consistent fighting that has raised international concerns about the spread of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip to other parts of the region.

Israel also reported Tuesday carrying out new airstrikes in the Khan Younis area of southern Gaza as it pushes forward with its campaign to eliminate the Hamas militant group.

As the United Nations warns of an accelerating food crisis in Gaza, a ship loaded with 200 tons of aid departed Cyprus on Tuesday on its way to bring relief by sea.

The project is a collaboration among the United Arab Emirates, the Spanish charity Proactiva Open Arms and the aid group World Central Kitchen.

The effort includes building a jetty at the Gaza coast and would represent a new approach to bringing aid to Gaza where truck deliveries have been limited by the fighting and Israeli inspections.

World Central Kitchen founder Jose Andres said on X that the ship was on its way, and that while the effort could fail, “the biggest failure will be not trying.”

“We could bring millions of meals a day,” Andres said. “The people of the north will be fed!”

A separate U.S. military mission is heading to the Mediterranean Sea to start construction of a temporary pier on the Gaza coastline to provide passage for more truckloads of humanitarian aid to famished Palestinians. Officials, however, said it could be two months before the facility is built and operating.

The eventual plan is for more food and medical supplies to be dispatched to the temporary pier in Gaza from Cyprus after Israeli forces inspect the cargo to make sure no weaponry is included for Hamas militants.

The temporary pier is needed because Gaza has no port infrastructure and has been under an Israeli navy blockade since 2007, when Hamas took control of the enclave. There have been few direct sea arrivals since then.

Israel said Monday that an airstrike in Gaza over the weekend targeted a senior Hamas military leader, but it was still trying to determine whether he had been killed.

The strike on the presumed hideout of Marwan Issa took place "between Saturday and Sunday,” Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a news briefing Monday.

He said the compound in central Gaza was used by two senior members of Hamas, including Issa, who Israel accuses of being one of the key planners behind Hamas’ October 7 terror attack on Israel.

Issa is second in command of Hamas' military wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades.

"We are still examining the results of the strike, and final confirmation has yet to be received," Hagari said.

Israel began its military campaign to wipe out Hamas after the group’s October 7 terror attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people according to Israeli tallies and led to the capture of about 250 hostages. Gaza health officials say Israel’s offensive has killed more than 31,000 people and injured 72,700 others.

Some material in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.