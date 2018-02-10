Israel Launches ‘Large-Scale Attack’ on Targets in Syria

In a serious military flare-up on the Israeli border with Syria, Israeli warplanes launched several waves of airstrikes inside Syria, after an Iranian drone infiltrated Israeli territory on the disputed Golan Heights and was shot down. The Israeli army said a "large-scale attack" destroyed at least a dozen Syrian and Iranian targets in Syria.

An Israeli F-16 fighter jet also was shot down and crashed inside Israel. The two pilots ejected but were injured and rushed to a hospital.

The Israeli military described the drone infiltration as a “severe violation of Israeli sovereignty" and warned that Iran and Syria are “playing with fire.”

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Jonathan Conricus posted on Twitter that Israel was "striking numerous (12) Syrian and Iranian military targets in Syria, in response to Iranian aggression."

Conricus also posted video of what he said was an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) infiltrating Israeli airspace and then being shot down, with an Iranian command vehicle being struck by the IDF.



It was one of the most significant flare-ups involving Israeli forces since the Syrian civil war erupted seven years ago.

But Reuven Ben Shalom, a former Israeli fighter pilot, believes this incident will not lead to war because Israel would win.

“These incidents usually die down and do not lead to all-out war, and the main reason I said that now is that the main players in the region have absolutely no reason to go to war. It’s against Syrian interests now, against Iranian interests now, mainly because they know that if they go to war with us, they will suffer severely,” Ben Shalom said.

The clash occurred amid warnings from Israeli leaders that they will not tolerate growing efforts by Iran to establish military bases in neighboring Syria and Lebanon that could be used to launch attacks against the Jewish state.

Ben Shalom says Israel’s quick interception of the drone and surgical strikes on Syrian and Iranian targets send a clear message to the other side.

“This demonstrates our capabilities, demonstrates our resolve not to allow the breach of Israeli sovereignty. That means we can do whatever we want to do, we can take out any component we want wherever we want. And I think it’s good that our enemies learn and understand these capabilities,” he said.

Nevertheless, in Damascus the incident is seen as a victory. One Syrian lawmaker said that the downing of the Israeli warplane marks a "major shift in the balance of power in favor of Syria and the axis of resistance."