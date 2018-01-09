Syrian Military Reports Israeli Missile Strikes

Syria's military said Israeli forces launched several rounds of missiles Tuesday toward Syrian territory, including an area northeast of Damascus.

The army said it shot down some of the missiles, while others caused damage around a military site in the Qutayfeh area.

The military statement also said Syrian forces hit an Israeli plane.

Israel's military declined to comment. Israel has conducted periodic attacks in Syria since the conflict there began in 2011, but generally does not publicly acknowledge its operations.

Israeli officials have, however, confirmed in the past that strikes inside Syria have targeted weapons shipments believed to be headed to the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah.