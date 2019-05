Israel is heading for new elections after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a new government by Wednesday. Netanyahu won the April 9 election on the assumption that he would be able to garner enough support to form a governing coalition. After weeks of negotiations with smaller parties, he failed to secure 61 seats in a 120-seat parliament. As VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports, Netanyahu is also battling allegations of corruption, which could have contributed to his political woes.