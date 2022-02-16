Israeli Bedouins Push for Recognition of Their Villages

In the Negev desert in January , violent clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab villagers and Israeli police after the Israeli government planted thousands of trees on land the Bedouins consider their own. The incident threatened to topple the fragile government coalition, which depends on the support of an Israeli Arab party. The crisis is being mediated but is yet another example of the anger many Bedouins in Israel carry. Linda Gradstein and Ricki Rosen report from the Negev Bedouin village of Al-Zarnuq.