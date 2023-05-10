Israeli Forces Kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli troops killed two Palestinians during a raid Wednesday in the West Bank, while Israeli forces also carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip that the military said targeted militants from the Islamic Jihad group.

Palestinian militants responded to the Israeli strikes with cross-border rocket fire that set off sirens in southern Israel.

There were no immediate reports of injuries of damage from the rockets, while Palestinian health officials said the Israeli airstrikes killed at least one person and injured another.

The airstrikes came a day after Israeli strikes in Gaza killed three senior Islamic Jihad militants and at least 10 civilians – including women and children.

In the West Bank, the Israeli military said its troops came under fire as they carried out a raid, the latest in a near-daily tactic that Israel has said is aimed at disrupting militant networks and preventing attacks.

The raid took place in the town of Qabatiya, in the northern part of the West Bank.

Since the start of the year, at least 107 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, while 20 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks.

In southern Gaza, Palestinian health officials said Israeli airstrikes killed at least one person and injured another.

The airstrikes came a day after Israeli strikes in Gaza killed three senior Islamic Jihad militants and at least 10 civilians – including women and children.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.