Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Militant in West Bank Raid 

Palestinian health officials said Israeli forces killed a Palestinian teenager during a raid Tuesday in the West Bank.

The militant group Islamic Jihad said the teenager was one of its fighters.

Israeli forces carried out the pre-dawn raid in in Zababdeh, near Jenin in the northern part of the West Bank, in the latest of what the military says are operations to disrupt militant networks and prevent attacks.

An Israeli military statement said troops opened fire Tuesday after explosive devices were thrown at them.

Tuesday’s violence followed a deadly shooting Monday in the southern West Bank that set off an Israeli search for suspects.

The Israel Defense Forces said Tuesday troops captured two Palestinians suspected of killing a woman and seriously wounding a man near Hebron, and that they confiscated a rifle used in the attack.

An IDF statement Israeli raids overnight led to the arrests of 32 people suspected of involvement in counterterrorism activities.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.