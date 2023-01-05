Israeli Minister’s Visit of Jerusalem Holy Site Draws International Condemnation
The U.N. Security Council is due to discuss the controversial visit by newly appointed Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to a Jerusalem holy site this week. The visit sparked criticism across the Arab world and from Israel’s closest ally, the U.S. Analysts say it is a sign that the new hardline Israeli government could spark new regional tensions. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem. VOA footage by Ricki Rosen.