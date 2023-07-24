Israeli Parliament Approves Key Part of Judicial Revisions

Israel’s parliament on Monday approved a key portion of a judicial overhaul plan backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that has drawn months of mass street protests.

The vote came after a stormy legislative session in which opposition lawmakers chanted “shame” at the majority who favored the changes and then walked out of the chamber in protest.

The remaining legislators voted 64-0 for the first of sweeping changes that call for curbing powers of the judiciary, from limiting the Supreme Court’s ability to challenge parliamentary decisions to changing the way judges are selected.

In the Monday vote, lawmakers approved a provision that would prevent judges from overturning government decisions on the grounds that they are “unreasonable.” The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, a civil society group, immediately said it would challenge the new law in the Supreme Court and that more street protests are planned.

Netanyahu and his allies in Israel’s right-wing government say the changes are needed to limit the power of unelected judges in a country that has no written constitution. But the changes have deeply split Israel, with more secular people in the Jewish state opposing the overhaul and more religious segments favoring it.

The changes have drawn the ire of business leaders, military reservists and legal officials. Some see it as a power grab spurred by the personal grievances of Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption.

Opponents of the overhaul say the legislation would damage the system of checks and balances among the branches of government and push the country toward authoritarian rule.

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered in the streets near parliament in recent days to oppose the Netanyahu plan, with Israel authorities firing water cannon at the protesters on Monday in Jerusalem to keep them under control.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu's supporters thronged central Tel Aviv — normally the setting for anti-government protests.

In the United States, one of Israel’s closest allies, President Joe Biden called on Israel not to rush to enact the revisions given the opposition.

“From the perspective of Israel's friends in the United States, it looks like the current judicial reform proposal is becoming more divisive, not less,” Biden said in a Sunday statement. “Given the range of threats and challenges confronting Israel right now, it doesn't make sense for Israel leaders to rush this -- the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus.”

Netanyahu’s leadership in the dispute was interrupted by his being hospitalized. He was discharged on Monday after having a heart pacemaker implanted on Sunday and was in parliament to lead support for the changes.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.