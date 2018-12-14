Accessibility links

Middle East

Israeli Troops Arrest dozens in West Bank

  • Associated Press
Israeli soldiers stand at the scene of an attack near the settlement of Givat Assaf in the West Bank, Dec. 13, 2018. A Palestinian gunman opened fire at a bus stop outside a West Bank settlement Thursday, killing at least two Israelis before fleeing.

RAMALLAH, WEST BANK — 

A Hamas official in the West Bank says Israeli forces have arrested dozens of Hamas activists, including lawmakers, in overnight raids.

The arrests come in the wake of a pair of deadly shootings this week believed to have been carried out by Hamas activists.

The Hamas official said Friday that about 70 members have been arrested this week, including about 40 overnight. The official spoke on condition of anonymity fearing arrest by Israel.

The Israeli military Friday confirmed the overnight arrests.

A Palestinian gunman opened fire Thursday at a West Bank bus stop, killing two Israeli soldiers. Earlier this week, another gunman opened fire at another bus stop, wounding seven and causing the premature delivery of a baby that later died.

