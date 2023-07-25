Israeli Troops Kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli troops killed three Palestinians in the West Bank Tuesday.

The Israeli military said Palestinian militants shot at its troops from a car in the city of Nablus, prompting the troops to return fire and kill the militants.

Israel’s military also said it recovered three rifles along with ammunition and other military equipment from the car.

The shootings are the latest in a wave of violence in the West Bank that has included Israeli raids, attacks by Palestinian militants and rampages by Israeli settlers in Palestinian villages.