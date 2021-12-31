Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Middle East

Israeli Troops Kill Knife-Wielding Palestinian in West Bank, Army Says

Israeli soldiers gather at the site of an attempted stabbing attack at a junction near the settlement of Giti Avishar in the West Bank, Dec. 31, 2021.

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian assailant running toward them with a knife Friday at a bus station in the occupied West Bank, the army said.

Citing an initial investigation, it said in a statement the man had arrived at a junction near the Jewish settlement of Ariel in a car, got out and "armed with a knife, ran toward the bus station where civilians and IDF soldiers were standing."
The Palestinian health ministry identified the dead man as a resident of Qarawet Bani Hassan, a nearby village.

The Israeli army said it was pursuing whoever else was in the vehicle, which had fled the scene.

The West Bank has seen sporadic violence since U.S.-sponsored talks on founding a Palestinian state alongside Israel stalled in 2014.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG