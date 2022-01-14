New Discoveries Shed Light on Time of Jesus

There is a saying in Israel, that you can’t spit without hitting an archaeological treasure. That’s what happened in the northern Israeli town of Migdal on the Sea of Galilee, the birthplace of Mary Magdalene – a follower of Jesus Christ, according to the Christian Gospels. The Israeli government wanted to expand a busy road, but first officials had to ensure that nothing archaeologically important would be paved over. For VOA from Migdal, Linda Gradstein and Ricki Rosen have the story of what they found. Camera: Ricki Rosen Producer: Jonathan Spier