Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian in West Bank 

Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian man Thursday in the occupied West Bank during what Israel’s military said were clashes with militants.

The shooting happened in the city of Nablus, where Israeli troops were escorting Israeli civilians to a contested shrine.

Israel’s military said Palestinian militants launched explosives and fired at its troops, who responded with gunfire.

Palestinian health officials identified the dead man as Ahmed Daraghmeh, a footballer from a nearby town. Agence France-Presse reported the militant group Hamas said he was a part of its military wing.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Agence France-Presse.