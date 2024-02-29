Israeli Troops Open Fire on Palestinians Crowded Around Aid Convoy
Israeli troops shot at a large crowd of Palestinians desperately pulling food off an aid convoy in Gaza. Iranians vote for the first time since mass protests in 2022. Turkey and Italy are seeking to expand their influence in Africa. And, a new green anaconda species is identified in the Amazon.
Episodes
-
February 28, 2024
Mitch McConnell Will Step Down as Senate Republican Leader
-
February 27, 2024
The New NATO – Transforming Europe
-
February 26, 2024
Sweden to Become 32nd Nation to Join NATO
-
February 25, 2024
Zelenskyy Says 31,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed Since Start of War
-
February 22, 2024
Saturday Is Second Anniversary of Russia's War in Ukraine
-
February 21, 2024
Is Putin Becoming Bolder and More Aggressive?