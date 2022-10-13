Israeli Volunteers Drive Ailing Palestinian Children to Hospitals
Every week, Israeli volunteers with the group Humans Without Borders drive young, seriously ill Palestinian children in the West Bank to and from Israeli hospitals, where they receive treatment not available in the Palestinian health system. The Palestinian Authority covers costs for treatment but not transport. Many patients are too weak to travel by bus, and some can't afford the fare. Linda Gradstein joined one of their trips. VOA footage by Ricky Rosen