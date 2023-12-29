ISSUES IN THE NEWS: 2023 Marked a Year of Conflict and Climate Catastrophes

A growing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza as Israel continues its military response to the October 7th Hamas massacre. Sean Casey with the World Health Organization on hospitals overwhelmed with hundreds of incoming patients close to death. Linda Gradstein in Jerusalem reports on what Palestinians and Israelis see for the territory once the conflict is over. 2023 started on a high note for Ukraine, with a number of successes, but ended with uncertainty over continued Western aid and a disappointment over results of its counteroffensive against invading Russian forces. Ukraine war correspondent Christopher Miller discusses the year ahead and the mood on the ground. 2023 was the hottest year on record as supercharged temperatures helped drive catastrophic floods, storms, punishing heat waves and deadly wildfires across the globe. UNICEF’s Global Chief of Migration and Displacement Verena Knaus, discusses how extreme weather driven by climate change is displacing millions of children.