ISSUES IN THE NEWS: Fears of Expanding Escalation in the Middle East as Tensions Boil

Fears of expanding regional escalation in an already volatile Middle East following attacks and assassinations in the Red Sea, Lebanon, Iran and Iraq and fighting intensifies in Central and South Gaza. Dr. Raphael Cohen, director of the Strategy and Doctrine Program of the RAND Corporation Project AIR FORCE discusses implications of a broader conflict following the killing of a senior Hamas official in Lebanon. Associate Press White House Correspondent Sager Megani reports U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads back to the Middle East for the fourth time amid growing tensions. Israel's army recently announced several thousand troops will be taken out of Gaza in the coming weeks. Dr. Nimrod Goren, Senior Fellow of Israeli Affairs at the Middle East Institute discusses the possible new phase in the war. Russia escalates attacks on Ukraine as future U.S. aid for Kyiv hangs in the balance as House Republicans refuse to back down on demans for hard-line immigration policies in exchange for backing President Biden’s emergency wartime funding request for Kyiv. Karolina Hird Russia Team Deputy Lead with the Institute for the Study of War provides insight into what the increasing Russian attacks indicate and the implications for Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself going forward without U.S. military aid.