ISSUES IN THE NEWS: Israel Says Destroying Hamas Will Take Months as International Calls for Humanitarian Ceasefire Accelerate
ISSUES IN THE NEWS: Israel Says Destroying Hamas Will Take Months as International Calls for Humanitarian Ceasefire Accelerate

Israel says it will take months to destroy Hamas as it face increasing international isolation over the devastation from the campaign in Gaza. We hear from John Lyndon with the Alliance for Middle East Peace. Families of those still held hostage by Hamas demand more is done to rescue them. A conversation with the mother of a young woman who is one of those still captive. EU leaders historic decision to open membership talks with Ukraine, but military funding for the war weary nation is in limbo.

