ISSUES IN THE NEWS: Strikes, Clashes, and On-going Fighting – The Risk of a Mid-East Regional War

Craig Albert, Graduate Director of the Master of Arts in Intelligent and Security Studies program at August University, joins the program to discuss the latest escalation of tensions in the Middle East. Mathew Kerbel, a political science professor at Villanova University, and Rosanna Perotti, a political science professor at Hofstra University, provide an analysis of this week's Iowa Caucuses and preview the upcoming New Hampshire Primary. And, Senior Research Fellow for Northeast Asia at the Heritage Foundation, Bruce Klingner, provides insight into North Korea, labeling South Korea "the most hostile state" and what to expect from Pyongyang in 2024.