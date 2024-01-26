ISSUES IN THE NEWS: The Strategic Importance of Africa

Former US President Donald Trump came away from Tuesday’s New Hampshire Primary with the most votes, but his chief opponent, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, wasn’t too far behind. US President Joe Biden also won his write-in campaign in the state and garnered a big union endorsement. How is the 2024 US Presidential election shaping up? To discuss the results and what's next, University of Mary Washington Political Science and International Affairs chair Rosalyn Cooperman joins the program. Chad’s lead visited Moscow as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken toured four African nations. Christine Cheng, professor of war studies at King’s College London, discusses the continent’s strategic importance to both nations. As the world marks Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday, many people in Israel are comparing the genocide of the Holocaust to the Hamas massacre of October 7. Some of those affected by October 7 were Holocaust survivors themselves.