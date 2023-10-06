Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Issues in the News
Subscribe
Issues in the News

Subscribe

Subscribe

ISSUES IN THE NEWS: With a Looming Government Shutdown, House Republicans Face a New Challenge of Who Will Be the Next Speaker.

ISSUES IN THE NEWS: With a Looming Government Shutdown, House Republicans Face a New Challenge of Who Will Be the Next Speaker.
Embed
ISSUES IN THE NEWS: With a Looming Government Shutdown, House Republicans Face a New Challenge of Who Will Be the Next Speaker.

No media source currently available

0:00 0:25:00 0:00
Download

US Congress is now at a standstill with the removal of a speaker of the US House of Representatives. Republicans Steve Scalise, and Jim Jordan are the two leading candidates vying to become the next speaker of the House. Ethnic Armenians who fled Nagorno-Karabakh are now scattered about in Armenia.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG