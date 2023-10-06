ISSUES IN THE NEWS: With a Looming Government Shutdown, House Republicans Face a New Challenge of Who Will Be the Next Speaker.
US Congress is now at a standstill with the removal of a speaker of the US House of Representatives. Republicans Steve Scalise, and Jim Jordan are the two leading candidates vying to become the next speaker of the House. Ethnic Armenians who fled Nagorno-Karabakh are now scattered about in Armenia.
Episodes
-
September 29, 2023
ISSUES IN THE NEWS: Why The United States Plays Shutdown Politics
-
September 22, 2023
ISSUES IN THE NEWS: President Biden Calls for Defense of Democracy at UNGA
-
September 15, 2023
ISSUES IN THE NEWS: Mahsa Amini, One Year Later
-
-
-