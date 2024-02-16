ISSUES IN THE NEWS: World Leaders: Putin Responsible for Death of Imprisoned Foe Alexey Navalny
World leaders respond to the news that Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe has died in prison. Jim Townsend, with the Center for New American Policy discusses the significance of Navalny’s death. Jamil Jaffer with the National Security Institute at the Munich Security Conference on Israel’s strategy. Tanya Haj-Hassan with Doctors Without Borders on what medical colleagues on the ground in Gaza are saying in the aftermath of an Israeli raid in southern Gaza's main Hospital.
