Ekrem Imamoglu shook Turkish politics when he won Istanbul's mayorship, ending 25 years of domination by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party. He took office less than a month ago and in that time uncovered massive overspending by city officials. Then,Turkey’s electoral board controversially ordered a rerun of the vote, and has forced Imamoglu out of the job. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.