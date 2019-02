On Tuesday, President Donald Trump is to give his second State of the Union speech after a fight with lawmakers over border wall funding that triggered the longest partial government shutdown in U.S. history. Trump will address a Congress with a record number of younger members, minorities and women. He will also have to contend with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to avoid another shutdown in less than two weeks. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has more from the White House.