Italy Joining China's New Silk Road Troubles US and EU

Italy Joining China's New Silk Road Troubles US and EU
Italy has joined China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an ambitious trillion-dollar transcontinental trade and infrastructure project, Saturday. Rome's move to become the first G-7 nation to participate in China's so-called New Silk Road has brought divisions within Europe as the European Union weighs a more defensive strategy on China. As State Department correspondent Nike Ching reports, American officials and analysts are cautioning allies about China's approach to investment.

