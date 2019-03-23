Italy Joining China's New Silk Road Troubles US and EU

Italy has joined China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an ambitious trillion-dollar transcontinental trade and infrastructure project, Saturday. Rome's move to become the first G-7 nation to participate in China's so-called New Silk Road has brought divisions within Europe as the European Union weighs a more defensive strategy on China. As State Department correspondent Nike Ching reports, American officials and analysts are cautioning allies about China's approach to investment.
