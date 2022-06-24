Accessibility links

Login / Register
Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Jan. 6 Investigators: Trump Pressured Department of Justice to Overturn 2020 Election

Jan. 6 Investigators: Trump Pressured Department of Justice to Overturn 2020 Election
Embed
Jan. 6 Investigators: Trump Pressured Department of Justice to Overturn 2020 Election

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:18 0:00
Direct link

In the fifth public hearing this month examining the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, congressional investigators detailed how former President Donald Trump pressured the nation’s highest law enforcement officials to declare the 2020 election results invalid. As VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, those fraudulent election claims were also pushed by Republican members of Congress who later sought pardons. Producer: Katherine Gypson

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG