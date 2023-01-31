Accessibility links

January 31, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Ukrainians soldiers participate in the farewell ceremony for U.S. citizen Daniel W. Swift in Lviv, Ukraine. Former U.S. Navy SEAL who went AWOL in 2019, was killed last week in Ukraine in fighting with the Russian army. 
2 Cars drive down an icy highway as cold weather moves through Dallas, Texas.
3 Hindu devotees listen to a religious leader at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela festival, in Prayagraj, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.
4 French police stand on position amid clashes with protesters near the Invalides during a national strike against French government's pension reform plan in Paris.

