Japan Vows to Do Everything Possible to Protect Dignitaries

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, surrounded by security police, arrives at the Saikazaki port for an election campaign event in Wakayama, western Japan April 15, 2023.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida promised Sunday that his country will do everything possible to ensure the safety of the Group of Seven leaders and ministers meeting in Japan this month.

“We have to make every effort to ensure security and safety ... [as] dignitaries from all over the world gather,” Kishida told reporters Sunday.

His pledge came a day after a suspect threw an apparent smoke bomb in western Japan as Kishida was delivering an address in support of a local politician.

The prime minister was not hurt in the incident. A suspect has been arrested.

G-7 foreign ministers, including U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, began three days of talks Sunday in the central Japanese town of Karuizawa.

