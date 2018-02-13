Japanese Speedskater Suspended from Pyeongchang Olympics for Doping

Japanese speedskater Kei Saito has been suspended from the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics after testing positive for a banned substance.

Saito arrived at the athletes village in the host South Korean city last Monday and was tested shortly after taking part in a training session. He was given a provisional suspension by the Court for Arbitration for Sport after testing positive for acetalozamide, a diuretic which can be used to mask performance-enhancing drugs.

He said in a statement that he is "shocked" by the results, as he has never used steroids nor even considered using steroids. He left the team, and the Olympic Village voluntarily so he would not be a burden on his teammates.

According to the Associated Press, Saito was a reserve athlete on the 5,000-meter relay team. This is the first doping case of the Pyeongchang Olympics.