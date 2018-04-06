Sessions Announces 'Zero-Tolerance' Policy for Illegal Entry into US

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday announced a "zero-tolerance" policy for illegal entry into the United States, instructing all federal prosecutors along the southern border to prioritize the prosecution of criminal immigration cases referred to by the Department of Homeland Security.

In a memo released Friday, Sessions urged U.S. attorneys in the border states of Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas "to adopt immediately a zero-tolerance policy for all offenses referred for prosecution" under laws that make it a crime to enter the United States without proper documents.

"This zero-tolerance policy shall supersede any existing policies," Sessions wrote. "If adopting such a policy requires additional resources, each office shall identify and request such additional resources."

In making the announcement, Sessions cited Department of Homeland Security data released Thursday showing a 203 percent increase in illegal border crossings from March 2017 to March 2018 and a 37 percent increase from February to March of this year — the largest month-to-month rise in seven years after a period when crossings had fallen off.

"2017 was an aberration, with border apprehensions peaking between the November election and Trump's inauguration last January, then falling to near 50-year lows in March and April 2017," Migration Policy Institute Research Director Randy Capps explained. "This March, apprehensions increased to a level similar to March 2013, 2014 and 2016 — in keeping with the typical seasonal pattern of higher apprehensions during the spring and early summer, and lower apprehensions in the late summer, fall and winter."

To Sessions, the new numbers are evidence of a "crisis" at the border.

"The situation at our southwest border is unacceptable," he said in a statement. "Congress has failed to pass effective legislation that serves the national interest — that closes dangerous loopholes and fully funds a wall along our southern border. As a result, a crisis has erupted at our southwest border that necessitates an escalated effort to prosecute those who choose to illegally cross our border."

The announcement came a day after President Donald Trump said he would deploy 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard troops to secure the border.

Trump said he would keep the troops there until a border wall was built to keep out illegal border crossers.

But his administration is continuing to work with governors of the four border states on deals that would allow the guard to be deployed. The National Guard is a force of reserve soldiers under the auspices of the states.

The new policy is the latest initiative Sessions has announced as part of what he's termed the "Trump era" in immigration enforcement.

Last April, Sessions sent a memo to all federal prosecutors in the country, directing them to prioritize the prosecution of certain criminal immigration offenses.

The department also deployed more than 100 immigration judges to detention facilities across the country, including along the southern border, taking them from other jurisdictions.

This story was written by VOA's Masood Farivar​.