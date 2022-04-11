Accessibility links

Jill Biden to Discuss Community Colleges

First lady Jill Biden speaks at a commissioning ceremony for USS Delaware, Virginia-class fast-attack submarine, at the Port of Wilmington in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, April 2, 2022. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

U.S. first lady Jill Biden is set to talk about community colleges and future workforce development when she appears Monday at an event hosted by the Clinton Foundation.

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is hosting the conversation with Biden, who is a longtime educator and teaches English classes at a community college in northern Virginia, not far from Washington.

FILE - The Clintons — Bill, Hillary and daughter Chelsea — speak at a 2014 Clinton Global Initiative University at Arizona State University in Tempe.
Other speakers Monday include former President Bill Clinton and American Association of Community Colleges President and CEO Walter Bumphus.

