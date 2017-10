The White House chief of staff, retired four-star Marine general John Kelly, expressed shock and anger at a Florida congresswoman who recounted the contents of the U.S. president's telephone call to the widow of a U.S. soldier killed in Niger. Kelly whose own son was killed in Afghanistan in 2010, said Thursday he thought the privacy of such calls was sacred. Congresswoman Frederica Wilson criticized Donald Trump for what he said to the grieving widow. Zlatica Hoke reports.