Juneteenth Celebrated in its Birthplace of Galveston, Texas

Monday marks the Juneteenth federal holiday in the United States. The name comes from the day after the end of the U.S. Civil War in 1865 — June 19th — when U.S. soldiers arrived at the island city of Galveston, Texas, and informed slaves that they were free. Slaves had already been freed in other parts of the South, but most in Texas were kept in bondage until the Army arrived. As Greg Flakus reports, while the holiday is celebrated nationwide, it has special significance to the people of Galveston.