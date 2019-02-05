Accessibility links

Karen Rebel Groups Re-unite for Anniversary

As the year begins, splinter rebel groups in Myanmar’s Karen state came together for the Karen Revolution Day, marking 70 years since fighting broke out at the start of 1949 between the once-united Karen National Union (KNU) and Burmese forces. Despite a tenuous National Ceasefire Agreement the KNU signed in 2015, territorial disputes continue, stalling the peace process. Steve Sandford speaks to key players in the struggle to find a sustainable solution for the Karen people.

