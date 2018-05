In Myanmar's Karen state, more than 2,000 former displaced persons have been uprooted again after government troops violated a 2015 cease-fire agreement by entering territory controlled by the ethnic armed group to construct a military road. More than 60 years of civil war between the Karen National Union and the Myanmar army has left more than 100,000 Karen refugees in camps along the Thai-Myanmar border. Steve Sandford talks to those in Karen state's conflict zone affected by renewed fighting.