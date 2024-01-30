Kataib Hezbollah Announces Suspension of Attacks Against U.S. Troops
U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. has decided how to retaliate for the attack that killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan. Kataib Hezbollah says it will suspend attacks against U.S. troops. And, Israeli forces disguised as civilian women and medical workers storm a hospital in the West Bank.
Episodes
-
-
-
-
-
January 23, 2024
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: U.S. Attacks Iran-backed militants in Iraq
-
January 22, 2024
INTERNATIONAL EDITION: U.S. and Britain Strike Houthis Again