Kenya Experiences Nationwide Power Outage After Electric Line Collapses

Kenya experienced a nationwide power outage on Tuesday after a major transmission line collapsed.

Blackouts were reported in many parts of Kenya after the power line fell to the ground in Nairobi.

At least 25 million people had lost power in Nairobi, western and central Kenya, the Rift Valley region and the Nyanza region.

State-controlled Kenya Power said in a statement that electricity has since been restored to all parts of the country.

Earlier, Kenya Power blamed the outage on a tower collapse along the Kiambere- Embekasi transmission line.

Kenyans depend on Kenya Power, the main electricity provider in the country.

In December, another power line in the town of Suswa collapsed, resulting in power rationing across the country.

In May 2020, a geothermal power plant about 75 kilometers outside Nairobi broke down, leaving much of the country without power for hours.