Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Africa

Kenya’s Opposition Leader Calls for Protests

A protesters reacts next to a burning barricade during a mass rally called by the opposition leader Raila Odinga over the high cost of living in Kibera Slums, in Nairobi, March 27, 2023.

Nairobi and other Kenyan cities are bracing Monday for a fresh round of anti-government protests about the high cost of living under President William Ruto’s government.

Police banned the demonstrations Sunday, but Odinga encouraged Kenyans to attend the protests anyway.

One person was killed in the protests last Monday in Nairobi, the capital, and dozens of police were injured in confrontations with the demonstrators.

Kenya Railways issued a statement Sunday saying, “that due to unavoidable circumstances, commuter train services scheduled for tomorrow . . . have been suspended.”

Odinga has urged Kenyans to take to the streets every Monday and Thursday to protest.

Some information for this story came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG