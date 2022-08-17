Kenya's Ruto Calls for Unity as His Election Win Challenged

Kenya's president-elect, William Ruto, has called for unity to move the country forward despite his main rival's rejection of the recent election outcome. Ruto, who is also the deputy president, has challenged elected leaders to work for the people.

Speaking to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance of 12 political parties, Ruto said he aims to be president of all Kenyans.



"I want to say from the onset, there will be no room for exclusion of any part of the Republic of Kenya. We are going to govern in a manner that makes sure that no part of Kenya is left behind. No sector of Kenya is left behind. No community of Kenya is left behind," he said. "We are going to move together as a nation because the people of Kenya are already telling us that we need to change the politics of our nation and eliminate ethnicity."

Ruto spoke a day after his main competitor, Raila Odinga, rejected Ruto's win, calling it null and void.



Odinga said he would challenge the outcome through legal and constitutional means.



Ruto received just over 50 percent of the vote in last week's presidential election. Odinga won just under 49 percent.



Ruto said he would defend his win.

"There will be court processes and we will engage with those and make sure that we are because we are democrats and we believe in the rule of law," he said.

The results also split the country's electoral commission after some members complained of a lack of transparency in the tallying process.

The dispute has raised fears Kenya may see violence of the kind that has happened after other elections.



The Odinga camp has until Sunday to submit its case to the Kenyan Supreme Court to determine whether the just-concluded election was free, fair and credible.

