Odinga: Kenya Election Results are 'Null and Void'

Former Kenyan prime minister Raila Odinga has rejected official results that show him losing last week’s presidential election.

In a televised statement Tuesday, Odinga said the results announced by the head of Kenya’s electoral commission are “null and void.”

“In our view, there is neither a legally, validly declared winner nor a president-elect,” Odinga said.

The head of Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission said Monday that William Ruto won a first-round victory in the August 9 election, getting just over 50 percent of the vote.

He said Odinga ran a close second with just under 49 percent.

The announcement was enmeshed in controversy even before it was made, as four of the seven members on the electoral commission disowned the result. The vice chair of the commission said the vote counting process was “too opaque.”