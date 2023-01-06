Kenyan Gay Rights Activist Found Dead

The body of a Kenyan gay rights activist was found in a metal box discarded along a road in Kenya’s Uasin Gishu county, in the western region of the country.

The Associated Press reports that a motorcycle taxi driver alerted police that a vehicle without license plates had dumped a box on a road.

Police found the remains of Edwin Chiloba in the container. The cause of death and motive for the killing are unknown.

“Kenya criminalizes same-sex sexual activities between men. Sentences include a maximum penalty of fourteen years imprisonment,” according to Human Dignity Trust, an international organization that defends the human rights of LGBT people.

In Kenya, the trust said, “There have been consistent reports of discrimination and violence being committed against LGBT people in recent years, with high-profile attacks against LGBT refugees in Kakuma Refugee Camp.”